Tucson domestic violence shelter to get multi-million-dollar expansion as need grows

Today, Emerge is getting ready to enhance its ability to help women like Soto by expanding its shelter capacity, with a multi-million-dollar investment by Pima County, Tucson and an anonymous donor.

Communal versus community

The $3 million in funding — which includes $2 million of federal funds from the county and city — will pay for the renovation and expansion of the shelter, which currently has space for 13 families or 51 people.

The anonymous donation was made in honor of the Connie Hillman Family Foundation, a nonprofit in Tucson that gives to various causes.

Pre-pandemic, the emergency shelter was 100% communal. Each bedroom had two sets of bunkbeds and could hold up to four people, who all shared an adjoining bathroom with four other people.

While families were able to room together, they also often had roommates, as did survivors who came to the shelter without children. A single kitchen and dining area in the facility served all residents, who participated in community meals.

"In order to maximize the people we can help, we're playing Tetris to try to fit as many configurations of families in those rooms," said Emerge CEO Ed Sakwa, recalling those days.