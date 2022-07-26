An apprentice school for electricians has purchased a nearly 13,000-square-foot building for its tuition-free program.

Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program bought the building at 4630 N. Highway Drive, near Ruthrauff Road and Interstate 10, for $485,000.

The school hopes to increase its current enrollment of 160 apprentices to train for jobs in commercial and residential construction.

Students pay $1,000 per year for textbooks but no tuition.

Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the seller, 4650 N Highway Drive LLC.

After upgrades, the school is expected to open in the early part of 2023.

The apprenticeships involve four years of classroom training and 8,000 hours on the job.

Classes are held two nights a week for three hours.

Visit tucsonjatc.org for more information.

Other local commercial transactions include:

MF Asset Management bought the 301-unit Peaks at Redington complex, 7700 E. Speedway, for $53.9 million. Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David, with Institutional Property Advisors, handled the sale.

Walling Brothers LLC bought a 28,170-square-foot industrial site at 4265-4285 S. Santa Rita Ave. from CJR Properties Inc. for $3.3 million for a Re-Bath of Tucson showroom and operations center. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

IXL Learning bought a 10,500-square-foot office complex at 1630 E. River Road for $2 million to expand its Tucson office. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the buyer and Jon O'Shea, with Vast Commercial, represented the seller.

Four Walls Real Estate LLC bought a 4,952-square-foot office building in Jacinto Plaza, 2583 N. First Ave., to be used for an attorney's office, yoga studio and musical entertainment. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the seller, Family Equity Fund LLC, in the $450,000 sale.

Fire Fitness Tucson LLC leased 2,903 square feet on the ground floor of the AC Marriott Hotel, 151 E. Broadway, for an F45 fitness and training facility. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, Tucson 5C Hotel LLC.

EZBACHI LLC leased 2,800 square feet at 63 E. Congress St. from EQ Scott and Congress LLC to open a Thai restaurant. Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.