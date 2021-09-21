Tucson foothills shopping center sells for $172M

The upscale shopping center at the base of the Catalina Foothills has been sold to local investors.

La Encantada, at Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, was bought by Ft. Lowell View Delaware LLC, HSL La Encantada Investors Delaware LLC, Iridius La Encantada TIC LLC and La Encantada Investors LLC for $172 million, records from the Pima County Recorder’s Office show.

The outdoor shopping center was built in 2003.

Retailers include Apple, Crate & Barrel and AJ’s Fine Foods and restaurants, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Blanco Tacos + Tequila, North Italia, and RA Sushi Bar Restaurant.

No changes to the shopping center have been announced.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Steve Freeman and Laura Freeman bought the 21-unit Sentinel Villas apartments at 1880-1884 S. San Antonio Drive from Sentinel Villas LLC for $1.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented the buyer. Timothy Bathen, with Arizona Acquisition Strategies, represented the seller.