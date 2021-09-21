Tucson foothills shopping center sells for $172M

The upscale shopping center at the base of the Catalina Foothills has been sold to local investors.
La Encantada, at Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, was bought by Ft. Lowell View Delaware LLC, HSL La Encantada Investors Delaware LLC, Iridius La Encantada TIC LLC and La Encantada Investors LLC for $172 million, records from the Pima County Recorder’s Office show.
The outdoor shopping center was built in 2003.
Retailers include Apple, Crate & Barrel and AJ’s Fine Foods and restaurants, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Blanco Tacos + Tequila, North Italia, and RA Sushi Bar Restaurant.
No changes to the shopping center have been announced.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Steve Freeman and Laura Freeman bought the 21-unit Sentinel Villas apartments at 1880-1884 S. San Antonio Drive from Sentinel Villas LLC for $1.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented the buyer. Timothy Bathen, with Arizona Acquisition Strategies, represented the seller.
TKL Properties LLC bought 27,113 square feet of industrial space at 4725, 4742 and 4749 S. Irving Ave. from Lead Properties LLC, for $1.4 million. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller and Clint Buckelew, with Buckelew Realty, represented the buyer.
Long Realty Co. leased 2,889 square feet of office space in Broadway Village, 3052 E. Broadway. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the landlord, CRI Broadway Village Partners LLC, and Roger Breckenridge, of Long Realty Co., represented tenant
Tomlinson Financial Group leased 1,642 square feet and Therapy Tree leased 2,851 square feet at 5151 E. Broadway. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord. Ray Cashen, with Cashen Realty Advisors, represented Therapy Tree, and Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented Tomlinson.
Houghton Meat Market leased 2,200 square feet from Little Group LLC at 10275 E. 22nd St. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Skip Garcia Jr., with Equity Partners Realty LLC, represented the tenant.
The Slot Machine Store LLC leased 2,062 square feet at the Prince Fairview Shopping Center, 923 W. Prince Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliott.
Advanced Auto Detailing LLC leased 1,680 square feet at Placita del Rio, 910 W. Irvington Road. Scott Soelter, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com