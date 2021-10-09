Tucson JCC tennis program helps kids on autism spectrum grow, interact with others

"Tennis balls are a huge environmental issue. Millions of tennis balls go to waste every year," Coelho said. "Our tennis storage had 700 to 800 balls that we didn't know what to do with."

Coelho wants to reach beyond saving the environment.

"I want to change the way people are learning and paying for tennis," Coelho said. "In the United States especially, there's this idea that people only learn in private lessons, but actually people learn very well in groups."

Group lessons for adults and kids launched five weeks ago; the JCC already has 63 participants enrolled.

"I have the ideas and the will to change things and how people look at the facility and look at tennis," Coelho said. "The program is growing right now. We have one kid that the parents drive from Nogales three days a week to play with me."

Coelho's ability to teach in Spanish was a game changer for that family. Last week, Coelho learned that two more students from Nogales would be making the trip to begin training with him.

"I'm not looking at the kids as they all have to be professional players," Coelho said. "The idea is they can play and they can have fun."

'Using tennis for something beyond tennis'