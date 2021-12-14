Tucson landlords continue to sell rentals to investors

It is apparently still a good time to be a landlord in the Tucson market.

Multifamily properties continue to snapped up by investors as the rental market closes out the year with strong demand.

With home prices climbing out of reach for many, prospective homebuyers remain in rentals or are moving into rentals to wait out the hot market.

Recent examples include:

The 19-unit Conrad Apartments, 301 W. Helen St., was bough by BLC Real Estate Subsidiary AZ LLC from BRInc Colonial LLC for $1.9 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

The duo also represented Brinc Dale MHP LLC in the purchase of three single-family residences at 3074, 3102 and 3106 N. Alvernon Way and a 36-space manufactured housing community in the 3100 block of North Dale Avenue, for $1.9 million. The seller was Joseph E. Schulte.

Mendelsberg and Martinez also represented 837 8th Ave LLC in the sale of the 4-unit complex at 837 S. Eighth Ave. to Hedgehog LLC for $725,000. Michael Bennett and Larry Burr, with Atlas AZ LLC, represented the buyer.