Plato’s Closet, a teen and young adult resale shop, will open Thursday, Aug. 17 in the Spectrum shopping center, on the southwest corner of Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

The brand is known for its affordable used clothing, shoes and accessories.

Beginning opening day, and throughout the weekend, the owners invite customers to stop into Plato’s Closet in Tucson South.

The first 25 customers will receive a complimentary goodie bag of items and a 10 percent coupon for a same-day purchase.

Tanna’s Botannas Candy Cart will be on-site and customers who spend $75 or more will receive a complimentary treat ticket at check out, while supplies last.

For every purchase of $75 or more, customers will receive $25 in Plato’s Cash to be redeemed on a future purchase and a ticket to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win $100 Plato’s Cash.

The new Tucson location is owned by multi-unit franchisees, Colleen and Lance LaRocque and Ben and Franchesqa Martinez. The four franchisees come from similar backgrounds having worked at big-box retailers and making the jump to franchising.

The LaRocque’s have opened two Plato’s Closet locations in California, the first in El Cajon and the second in San Diego, while the Martinez’s opened their first location in West Tucson just over a year ago. This is the first location that the four franchisees will be opening together.

“Plato’s Closet fills a distinct niche in the retail market,” Ben Martinez said. “We are a part of a unique retail resale business that specializes in the teen and young adult market segment. We don’t try to create new fashion trends; we respond to actual trends in a timely and value-oriented manner.”

No appointment is necessary to sell clothing and accessories to Plato’s Closet.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit platoscloset.com/locations/tucsonsouth for more information. The new Plato’s Closet location also can be reached at (520) 284-9244.