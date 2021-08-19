Tucson marijuana dispensary, art studio team up with cannabis order kiosks

Fourth Avenue’s first puff-and-paint venue has partnered with the downtown area’s only marijuana dispensary to offer pick-up service through a first-of-its-kind kiosk system.

“What it allows you to do is be in an environment that is conducive to cannabis, as Arte Bella is, and at the same time be able to place orders with real-time inventory,” said Moe Asnani, director of Downtown Dispensary, located at 221 E. Sixth St.

The kiosks, dubbed a “game-changer” by Arte Bella owner and operator Jen Christensen, are the newest addition to a space that just opened a bar and is taking over the restaurant space once occupied by Fullylove’s, on top of being the city’s only dedicated art space where customers can vape and smoke marijuana.

“I’m a big fan obviously,” she said. “And I want everyone to know about it.”

Christensen confirmed that customers can come back after picking up their orders and consume marijuana on the premises at Arte Bella, with the studio’s large lounge available to anyone vaping and the outdoor patio accessible for anyone putting flame to marijuana flower.