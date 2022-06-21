Tucson Mexican restaurant will become home to a smoothie shop

Tropical Smoothie will open two new shops in the Tucson market.

One Ten REI Guadalupe LLC bought a parcel at 3200 E. Valencia Road for $450,000 and a second at 7090 E. Broadway for $830,000 in the former Macayo’s Mexican restaurant.

Both sites will become drive-thru smoothie locations. Tropical Smoothie‘s first local store is in the Houghton Town Center, 10230 E. Old Vail Road.

The Atlanta chain sells smoothies, flatbread, sandwiches and quesadillas.

Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Just Churros leased 1,304 square feet from Dev Properties LLC in Oracle Wetmore Shopping Center, at the southeast corner of Oracle and Wetmore roads. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the lease.

The shopping center at 1991 E. Ajo Way, near Kino Parkway, will be getting a new Eegee’s and Dunkin’ Donuts. Terry Dahlstrom, with Volk Co., represented South Gate Partners II LLC in the Eegee’s transaction and Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., represented TMC Dunkin Properties LLC for the doughnut shop. Both sales were for $375,000. Rob Tomlinson and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller.

Hughes Federal Credit Union bought 79,072 square feet of industrial space at 3301-3321 E. Global Loop from Global Loop Tucson LLC, Mercator Properties, LLC, and RSD MT Marathon, LLC for $13.8 million. Jesse Blum and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller and Brian Harpel, with Velocity Retail Group, represented the buyer.

ZFI LLC and 45th Street Senior Apartments LLC bought the 38-unit Westview Apartments at 219 W. Fort Lowell Road from 219 West Fort Lowell Owner LLC for $2.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

And Go Concepts LLC, doing business as Salad and Go, signed a 20-year lease with Kolb Slaw LLC and 8195 N. Oracle Road LLC, for 12,300 square feet at 1302 S. Kolb Road, in the Eastpoint Marketplace Shopping Center. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, with Picor, handled the lease.

Oak Street Health MSO LLC, leased 10,387 square feet from MROF I SPE I-Rolling Hills LLC at 7036 E. Golf Links Road. Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord in this transaction. Ty Brewster, with LocateAI Realty Inc., represented the tenant.

Louie’s Lounge leased 2,350 square feet at Parkview Place, 8060 E. 22nd St., from 8060 E 22nd St LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord and David Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

