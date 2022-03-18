Tucson Music Hall to be renamed for Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall is the latest city building bearing the Ronstadt name. The city in 1991 dedicated downtown's main transportation hub the Ronstadt Transit Center in honor of the family, which traces its roots to Tucson back to the 1850s.

“I am fortunate to be a member of a large musical family that has been associated with the city of Tucson since the 1800s," Ronstadt said in a written release. "My entire career was informed and nurtured by the music we made as I was growing up here, and so I am very pleased and proud to accept this honor on behalf of the entire Ronstadt Family, and to say thank you very much to the people of Tucson.”

The TCC Plaza also will get a new name. The city is proposing renaming it after community activist Alva B. Torres, according to Victor Mercado, a Romero spokesman.

In the written statement, Ronstadt, who has lived in San Francisco since 2005, did not say whether she would come back for the renaming event. The last time she was in Tucson for a public event was in 2018, when she participated in "A Conversation With Linda Ronstadt" at Fox Tucson Theatre.