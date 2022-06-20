Tucson, Pima County step up mental health coverage for employees

Crow said she and others worked closely with Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, who recently expressed concern to new County Administrator Jan Lesher about the previous decision to opt out.

"I didn't understand why we'd opted out," Grijalva said. "When I started asking questions about it, the county administrator asked the same and what was the reason."

Grijalva said she didn't know if it was the change in leadership in the county that spurred the change, but she said when everyone came to the table — including the county's finance and benefits departments — no one could find a reason why Pima County shouldn't be providing mental health parity.

"We're aware of the impacts of COVID and isolation. Now we realize how critical it is and it's just as important to have access to mental health as dental and vision and other medical services," Grijalva said. "And my having been on the Tucson Unified School District board, I saw all the other programs we put into place over there because we know the impact COVID had on kids and staff. So it made a lot of sense to adopt a policy at the county that provided mental health parity."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Manager Mike Ortega also worked closely with advocates to move the change along, according to Crow.

"I have nothing but respect and good words to say about the coalition of organizations that got together to bring this to my attention. These organizations are doing incredible work for our residents," Romero said. "It took me a couple of months to make sure it was brought to the attention of the council and city manager, but it worked out perfectly because we were in the midst of budgeting."

Romero said she was previously unaware that the city was opting out, but she's happy to have the opportunity to correct that decision.

"It's so timely because we hear mental health concerns from so many, and we're seeing mental health issues paired with violence. That is very, very concerning for me," she said.

"Every family is affected by mental and behavioral health issues. I deeply believe that this investment has to be done by the city of Tucson to make sure we have a workforce that not only themselves are healthy in terms of their mental health, but also their children and their partners."

Crow said the Kennedy Forum has launched a nationwide campaign. With 35,000 non-federally-funded health plans and 0.5% of those plans still opting out, groups like Mental Health America and the Kennedy Forum are working to chip away at the list, she said.

"It's one of the few remaining unknown loopholes in federal law that some remaining health plans get to opt out of parity laws," she said. "It's important to think about what are the barriers that are in place, what are the impediments and what are some of the inadvertent ways that we stigmatize mental health."

While federal regulations still allow the plans to opt out, when they do, their name is sent to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which publishes a list on its website of the jurisdictions that continue to opt out.