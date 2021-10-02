Tucson police chief wants mental health experts working in 911 dispatch center

A Tucson Police Department investigative report describes the incident:

When two women on the Crisis Mobile Team arrived at the house, they could see the subject of the check standing in the doorway, wearing a “turban type head wrap and ... holding a red bible in his right hand.” After asking what they were doing there, he showed them a gun in his left hand and told the women, “We’re gonna go in the car.”

The man directed the women to their car and sat in the passenger seat with the gun pointed waist-level at the driver. He asked for their money and phones, and when they explained they don’t carry cash, he ordered them to drive to an ATM and withdraw $200, before switching places with the woman in the backseat.

When they arrived at a gas station, the man told one of the women to fill up the car with gas and ordered the other inside to get snacks. While inside, the woman called a friend and said she’d been kidnapped. She also alerted the female clerk that she and another woman were being kidnapped and asked the clerk to call police without making a scene.