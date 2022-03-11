Tucson program builds tiny homes to teach construction skills tuition-free

Currently the school has 48 students enrolled and hopes to grow that to 10,000 in the next five years.

Students are from various backgrounds. The minimum age to enroll is 18.

Austin Mayfield, 38, wanted to get into home construction after a 16-year career with Union Pacific.

"I enjoy learning hands-on," he said. "It's hard to describe how to become good at something by reading a book.

"If you're putting your hands to the work it becomes muscle memory."

He has especially enjoyed the electrical work.

"Actually wiring a house is exciting," Mayfield said. "And you have these people with 30 years of experience and the knowledge they pour into you is amazing."

He plans to pursue a general contractor's license after the program.

"I want to be building homes," Mayfield said. "I may start by working for a homebuilder but the big dream is to be building homes myself and make a family business."

As a real estate agent, Kasandra Prieto was eager to learn more about a home's construction.