Tucson rental market remains hot with $33M sale of student-housing complex

An apartment complex at the base of the Tucson Mountains that catered to students is flipping into a traditional rental community.

Tara Investment Group LLC bought the 205-unit The Ledges at West Campus for $33.75 million.

Built in 1997 at 2162 W. Speedway, near Greasewood Road, the complex was operated as a by-the-bed rental student housing.

The seller, Berger Investment Group, had started the conversion to conventional rentals and the new owners plans to finalize that.

“The Ledges at West Campus presented a unique investment opportunity in one of the strongest multifamily markets in the country,” said Jeff Casper, who along with Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Tyler Anderson and Sean Cunningham, of CBRE represented the seller.

He said Tucson had the third-strongest multifamily rent growth of all U.S. metros in the second quarter of 2021 with a 14.6% year-over-year increase to an average of $990 a month and the highest occupancy rate on record.

As the number of towers adjacent to campus grows, outlying complexes are turning to traditional rentals because of this demand.