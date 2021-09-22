Tucson sets deadline to withdraw from next regional transportation plan

“Up until recently, every project came within the budget and available funding sources ... there was no need for any escalation,” Moghimi said. “This is the first time we’ve had a need to look at escalation and apply escalation, and that’s what we did.”

If the need arises and extra money is available, funding-level adjustments will be considered on a case-by-case basis over the remaining five years of the RTA program.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office acknowledged the action as a movement towards addressing inflation costs for some of the underfunded projects, but said the city is looking for a comprehensive plan to address all of its project shortfalls.

Few funding solutions seen

The overarching concern among Tucson officials is the apparent lack of a comprehensive plan to address all of the unfunded RTA projects. Increased revenue last year represents a step towards closing the funding gap, but its impact on the total funding shortfall is unpredictable.

Revenue surpluses will need to hit about $60 million during each of the next four years and be invested exclusively in Tucson’s unfinished projects in order to account for the city’s shortfall by 2026, according to the highest estimate.