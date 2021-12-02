Tucson Tamale Company is beefing up production with a new facility in South Tucson

Twenty-five million — that's how many tamales Tucson Tamale Company will be able to be produce annually at its new facility.

The 14,000-square-foot USDA facility, located in South Tucson, will allow Tucson Tamale Company to increase its production fivefold when it launches as soon as next week.

The new facility is a joint project with Diamond Ventures, which bought the old Malone Meat & Poultry Co. plant at 102 W. 29th St. last January for $955,000. Diamond Ventures agreed to build out the space and Tucson Tamale equipped it with an automated production system, said owner Todd Martin.

Martin said he and his wife/business partner Sherry agreed to lease the building from Diamond Ventures for 15 years.

The new facility will help the 13-year-old Tucson company meet the demands of its nationwide retail distribution.

Tucson Tamale, which started in 2008 with the original location on East Broadway, sells its tamales in 4,000 stores nationwide and has a bustling national e-commerce operation that will ship more than 3,500 orders in December. Martin said each order averages 2½ dozen tamales.