Tucson Terror Fest is ready to scare the pants off of you through film

David Pike promises a little bit of everything that scares you in terms of movies at this year's Tucson Terror Fest.

There will be slashers and parasitic lake monsters, Korean ghosts and the Jersey Devil.

About 35 shorts and full-length films, nearly all new to Tucson audiences, will be shown from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Screening Room downtown, 127 E. Congress St.

"We are doing more movies than we've really ever done," Pike said. "It is a gigantic mix of everything."

Now in its 11th year, the Tucson Terror Fest has evolved beyond film and now includes a full-on convention, to be held this year at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, 280 S. Church Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24.

The convention will include local and regional horror entities promoting their products and projects. Gore magazine out of Las Vegas is slated to have a table this year.

For Pike, who owns and operates the Screening Room, programming films for the festival will always take priority.