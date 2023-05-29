Pizza and wings go together like movies and popcorn.

But pizza and rotisserie chicken?

That would be like going to the movies and ordering a salad!

Unless you happen to think like restaurateur Sam Fox.

Rotisserie chicken and pizza is the premise of his six-year-old concept Doughbird, which opens its first Tucson location at 2960 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesday, May 31.

The restaurant offers a half or whole rotisserie bird that can be paired with one of 10 signature pizzas, from the classic pepperoni with fresh mozzarella or Margherita to the more inventive sweet potato and Brussels sprout dotted with fontina cheese and herb ricotta; the black truffle mushroom topped with parmesan cream and arugula; or the Copper Hat, topped with goat cheese, prosciutto, salted pistachio and sweet almost caramelly Medjool dates.

Doughbird is next door to Fox's other recent entry into his hometown foodiverse, Flower Child, which opened April 4. Tucson is one of only four locations for the fairly new Doughbird concept, which opened its first location in Phoenix in 2017.

Initially, Doughbird offered only rotisserie chicken to go along with hand-stretched or Detroit-style pizza. But during the pandemic, Fox tinkered with the menu, introducing chicken tenders largely at the urging of his children, he said during an April phone interview.

During lockdown, his kids were always begging him for pizza and chicken tenders, which inspired Fox to create Fly Bye, a restaurant with a simple menu of Detroit-style pizza, wings and tenders, and salad.

The first location in Phoenix opened in December 2020 as takeout and delivery only. Two other Phoenix locations opened since fall 2021 offer dine-in.

Doughbird's menu "appeals to so many people," Fox said. “We really have had a lot of fun with Doughbird.”

The menu goes well beyond pizza and chicken:

Pair chicken with classic chicken dinner sides, including mashed potatoes and gravy, mac-and-cheese or cauliflower polenta.

Entrees include grilled Chilean salmon, caramelized cauliflower and a chicken bolognese.

Sandwiches include a classic cheeseburger and prime rib dip.

Fox thought way outside of the box for the appetizers, from his twist of pairing pimento cheese with guacamole and offering Lebanese hummus to the crispy Brussels sprouts served with spicy honey and truffle cheese bread.

You can add chicken or grilled salmon to meal-worthy salads from the top-heavy Ingredient 14, that has roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower alongside candied pecan, quinoa and other ingredients, to a simple Caesar or an avocado salad topped with glazed bacon and gorgonzola cheese.

Doughbird offers lemon meringue pie and peanut butter brookie — think brownie meets peanut butter cookie — on its dessert menu and an extensive cocktail and beer menu that includes several Tucson brews on tap and by the bottle.

Doughbird joins several other Fox-created restaurants in Tucson, including North Italia and Blanco Cocina + Cantina at La Encantada, Zinburger and Culinary Dropout.

His flagship restaurant Wildflower on North Oracle Road celebrated its 25th anniversary this spring.

“I would say that Tucson has played a really important role in the growth of our business," the Tucson native said.

Beginning Wednesday, Doughbird is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details at eatdoughbird.com.