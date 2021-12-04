Tucson Water users and other ratepayers won't feel the cost bite of latest CAP water cut

"I don’t think that anybody feels this is just a two-year problem," CAP board president Terry Goddard said at Thursday's board meeting in Phoenix.

After 2023, it's likely, if not very likely, that water ratepayers will be required to pay more of the tab, CAP board members said.

The costs at stake are not inconsiderable. The CAP board has agreed to spend $20 million in 2022 and 2023 to compensate farmers, tribes and some urban users for giving up some of their water to leave in Lake Mead. That's out of a $200 million total cost of the entire, 500,000 acre foot water saving program — costs to be shared by Arizona, California and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The CAP hopes to cut its water use by 193,000 acre feet for each of those two years. That's on top of 512,000 acre feet it had already planned to cut because of a previously declared Colorado River shortage that will also start next year. By comparison, the Tucson Water utility uses about 100,000 acre feet a year, mostly of CAP water.

The water project must also spend $13 million more in higher water costs in the next two years to make up for the fact that having less water to sell to the same number of cities and other customers will require paying more per acre foot of water.