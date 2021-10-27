Tucson wellness program uses youth-centered teaching to address sensitive topics

"It's a type of medicine, but to me it's also a thing that can ruin lives," one student said, before talking about his own family's experience with a loved one who needed medication for mental health issues, but also used heroin. He talked about the impact to his mother's life and his own, and what his family learned as a result.

"When people share, it's a gift," Ruiz said, before thanking the student.

Ruiz also reminded the class that consideration of other people's situations and experiences is critically important. Things can look different when you take into account factors like race, socioeconomic status or disability, he said.

"The more aware, the more woke you are, the more you have an advantage in making healthy choices," Ruiz told the group.

Contreras talked about the education she received growing up through drug-prevention programs like D.A.R.E., saying the tactics weren't very effective.

"You deserve comprehensive drug education," Contreras said. "You all are worthy and deserving of information more encompassing, real and genuine. There's so much left out when the conversation is, 'Just say no.'"

'We're in this together'