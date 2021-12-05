Tucsonan featured on Ellen DeGeneres show for her work to build tiny homes for foster kids

A donor from San Francisco reached out after seeing her on TV, offering her a $75,000 dollar-for-dollar donation match to help build momentum.

Fundraising has been slow going, but she's hoping for a holiday boost.

"What Ellen did is wonderful, but I can't get the construction crew out until I have the money to pay them," Cook said.

'The majority will tell you they can't believe it'

In the meantime, Cook has 10 young adults living in safe housing in a renovated apartment complex that was given to Cook by a developer.

"He wanted to help, but he didn't have anything except property," she said, adding that the apartments will serve as I Am You 360's housing component until the tiny homes are built.

In June, Cook created a selection committee to read through the lengthy applications and pick teens to move into the apartments.

"We did multiple interviews with these kids. They kept showing up, even if it meant taking multiple buses," Cook said. "Right after the ribbon was cut, we gave them their key. Even to this day, the majority will tell you they can't believe it."