Tucsonans with ties to Ukraine worried for relatives, friends after Russian invasion

Now, their normal work and daily routines have ended. "There is nothing. They have little food. They go for water outside," said Olga.

A cousin died Friday in his fifth-floor story apartment and he was not taken out of his home until days later to get cremated, said Olga. "He was a retired police captain. He was 71 and had diabetes and heart problems. He was so stressed," said Olga, explaining that civilians were getting prepared for war and were not able to attend to her deceased cousin. A private company finally moved him from the apartment to a crematorium.

"I am glad my grandfather didn't live long enough to see this," said Irena of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Her grandfather, Mikhail Rabinovich, 93, recently died of complications from diabetes.

Bonnie Ledford is another Tucsonan who has friends in the Ukraine where she lived while adopting her daughter from an orphanage in Okhtyrka, which is northeast of Kyiv and closer to the Russian border. "The Russian military is attacking Okhtyrka now and has been for the last couple of days," she said Monday. "Friends have left and are living in the countryside for protection from the bombings of apartment buildings. Orphanages are also being evacuated," Ledford said.