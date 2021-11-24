Tucson's 911 answer times slower than national standards for most of 2021

The department has beefed up recruitment efforts and recently hired 33 new trainees. Officials called the development a “blessing and a curse” and said it’s been one of the main reasons Tucson’s 911 answer times did not measure up to the national standard this year.

Trained operators need to teach trainees in real time, be prepared to take over their calls, and step away from the phones to teach classes — all while juggling hundreds of their own calls. The limited number of trained staff also means that nearly every operator has a trainee during their shift.

“Trainees obviously take a little more time. We’re investing in those people for a better outcome down the road so that we can continue to improve the service that we’re providing,” said department administrator Geoff Kuhn. “That’s probably been the biggest impact over the last couple of months.”

The success rate on 911 answer times could improve once the newcomers graduate from training and more operators are able to work independently.

It is unclear if hiring more trainees would prolong the problem, but the department has made efforts to expand its candidate pool with the goal of improving the time it takes for an operator to answer a 911 call.