Tucson's Fourth Avenue Street Fair in limbo due to pandemic losses

After canceling events since March 2020, the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association is planning to resurrect the popular Fourth Avenue Street Fair in December.

But the three-day biannual event, held in the spring and winter for the past 25 years, will need a huge infusion of cash if the organizers hope to pull it off.

Casey Anderson, the association’s chief operating officer for marketing, said they will need to raise $250,000 immediately to cover the upfront costs that include security, police services, port-a-potties and other expenses related to blocking off Fourth Avenue to vehicle traffic to accommodate the influx of 100,000 shoppers each day.

The association estimates it costs $280,000 to put on the event, and most of the expenses need to be paid months beforehand, Anderson said.

“I don’t think everyone in the community necessarily realizes that,” she said, adding that the association does not receive any government funding. “We have been a self-sustaining organization, managing the fair and keeping Fourth Avenue going. Losing 18 months of revenue and still maintaining operations is devastating.”