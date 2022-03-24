Tucson's Gentle Ben's expands with Italian, Mexican restaurant plans

“There’s been a lot of growth in the area and I see it as a lot of opportunity,” Fifer said. “It’s a lot to bite off in one time, but the opportunity won’t come around again.”

It will likely be mid-July before they open Casa Agave, which will feature an extended patio created by taking about 20 feet from the existing windows to allow for an inside-outside bar and patio. Fifer said the work could begin next week and would take several months.

McCollum said Main Gate sorely needs a sit-down Mexican restaurant.

“We feel like with 400 hotel rooms, we are missing that piece that everybody comes to Tucson for,” she said, referring to the Tucson Marriott University Park and adjacent Graduate Hotel, which were packed last weekend for the NCAA women’s March Madness tournament.

Fifer said he and his partners began talks with Bacio’s owner Andrew Avella in February and took over the restaurant in March with Justin Fitzsimmons, who has worked in his uncle Daniel Scordatto’s restaurants, to helm the kitchen. Fifer said they have plans to add “some more exciting entrees” to Bacio’s menu and use more local, fresh ingredients.