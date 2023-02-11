Two “mystery booms” rolled into Tucson from the west last month, rattling windows and triggering local seismic equipment in a way that suggests disturbances in the sky, not underground, according to a new analysis by geoscientists at the University of Arizona.

Seismologist Susan Beck and her colleagues compared data collected by Tucson’s main seismic station near Sabino Canyon to readings captured by a growing network of backyard sensors to determine the speed and direction of booms reported on Jan. 10 and 25.

What they found was the clear signature of an atmospheric disturbance moving from west to east at roughly the speed of sound.

The findings bolster the case that sonic booms — almost certainly from military aircraft — are responsible for the occasional house-shaking rumbles that Tucson residents have been experiencing for years.

“I’m sure it’s not an earthquake. I think we can rule that out,” said Beck, a professor in the UA’s Department of Geosciences. “I think the cause is in the air, and based on eliminating other sources, it’s probably planes.”

The path of the two booms last month — one at approximately 10:08 a.m. Jan. 10, the other at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 25 — suggest they came from the direction of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, the 1.9-million-acre military training ground in southwestern Arizona that stretches across parts of Pima, Maricopa and Yuma Counties.

But Beck stressed that they do not have enough information to say for certain what or exactly where the two booms came from.

To pinpoint the location of future booms, she said, they will need to tap into seismic stations outside of Tucson, preferably at least one near Yuma so they can narrow in on the Goldwater Range as the possible source.

Booms travel a long way

A sonic boom is the result of shock waves created by an object moving faster than the speed of sound, or about 750 mph at sea level. The sound heard on the ground is the sudden onset and release of pressure as the shock wave passes.

The size of the exposure area from the boom increases by approximately 1 mile for every 1,000 feet of altitude, so a supersonic jet flying at 30,000 feet will create a boom impacting roughly a 30-mile area, according to a U.S. Air Force fact sheet on sonic booms.

Atmospheric conditions and maneuvers made by the aircraft can change the strength and direction of the shock waves.

If the mysterious rumbles on Tucson’s west side are coming from aircraft training at the Goldwater Range, those booms are traveling a long way to get here. The eastern edge of the range is about 75 miles from the intersection of Interstate 10 and Ina Road, as the A-10 Thunderbolt flies.

The sounds could also be coming from jets that are breaking the sound barrier while flying to or from the range, but Beck said she has no evidence to support such speculation.

The public affairs offices at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson and Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix did not immediately respond to questions about sonic booms and the two incidents in January.

Military pilots train at supersonic speeds to simulate real-world battle scenarios, but whenever possible, those exercises are conducted over open water, above 10,000 feet and at least 15 miles from shore.

Air Force procedures require that supersonic flights over land must be conducted above 30,000 feet or in specially designated areas approved by the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration.

More booms could be on the way

Breaking the sound barrier is prohibited over populated areas, but it does happen occasionally.

In 2012, a pilot in an F-16 from the Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds demonstration team accidently went supersonic while practicing over Tucson for the annual air show at Davis-Monthan, shattering windows around the city and causing more than $20,000 in damage.

In 2016, a sonic boom from an Air National Guard F-16 out of Tucson broke windows across the small Gila County town of Globe.

Some areas around Tucson could experience more sonic booms starting in 2024, when the Air Force plans to expand its use of Military Operations Areas spanning thousands of square miles of southeastern Arizona and western New Mexico.

Under a proposal now undergoing environmental review, the Air Force wants authorization for supersonic speeds down to 5,000 feet above the ground in operations areas that include Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas and a huge swath of east-central Arizona.

Beck said she has been getting calls about mystery booms and seeing them turn up on local seismograph readings since she moved to Tucson and joined the UA in 1990.

She has even experienced a few of them herself, but “it was always hard to tell what they were,” she said. “It felt different than an earthquake, and I’ve felt many, many earthquakes.”

Tucson no stranger to seismology

The recent UA analysis by was made possible by a Panama-based company called Raspberry Shake and its new line of affordable seismographs for at-home earthquake enthusiasts.

“That didn’t exist more than a few years ago,” Beck said. Five Raspberry Shake devices are now in operation around Tucson, all of them installed within the past two years. Without the publicly available data from those citizen-science instruments, Beck said she and her team would not have been able to determine the direction and speed of the two booms from last month.

Tucson has a rich history in the world of seismology. According to Beck, the official seismic station here — hosted by the UA and operated by the U.S. Geological Survey — dates back to the 1920s, making it one of the oldest in the nation.

TUC, as the station is known, has recorded every major earthquake around the world over the past century or so, including Monday’s deadly quake in Turkey. It has also captured man-made explosions such as the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the first nuclear detonation at Los Alamos, New Mexico, in 1945. “That got recorded nicely in Tucson,” Beck said.

The station was originally housed at Udall Park, but the city eventually grew up around it and the site became “too noisy,” she said. In the 1960s, the instrument was moved to its present location in the foothills above Sabino High School and the Arizona National Golf Club, where it is anchored directly into the granite block of the Catalinas.

The station still recorded tremors on a rotating paper drum before about 1992, when it was upgraded to a fully digital set-up.

Investigating Tucson's unexplained booms is something of a hobby for Beck and recent UA graduate Thomas Lee, both of whom have “two or three other jobs” they actually get paid to do, she said with a laugh.

But they plan to keep at it — and maybe even expand their inquiry in hopes of solving the mystery once and for all.

“It’s kind of an interesting phenomenon,” Beck said. “I’m interested in ground shaking,” and these booms are certainly powerful enough to shake the ground.

