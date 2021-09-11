Tucson's new rules for 5G poles are limited, but could make an impact

City officials have introduced new rules meant to restrict where and how telecom companies install 5G poles in Tucson, representing a possible solution for those who have long criticized the scaled-down cell towers for being eyesores in residential neighborhoods.

Tucson residents have complained about 5G poles popping up in front of their homes for nearly a year. Some have even said the sudden installation of the 35-foot-tall structures has damaged private landscaping, and thousands more are expected to go up in the coming years.

The guidelines — released Aug. 20 as part of the Department of Transportation and Mobility’s Public Utility Administrative Manual — are intended to prevent those forthcoming poles from causing further problems for community members. They include general design and placement rules for 5G poles, as well as a provision that allows the public to view and comment on new projects during the planning stage.

But the manual may lack the teeth some residents hoped it would have.

State law prevents the city from dictating specific locations for 5G poles, and telecom companies won’t be required to change their design plans in response to resident feedback. The new rules also won’t apply to existing poles.