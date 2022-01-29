Tucson's Planetary Science Institute celebrates 50 years of discovery

By 2000, the Planetary Science Institute had all but absorbed its counterpart in San Juan Capistrano to become its own, independent nonprofit.

Sykes joined the institute in 2003 and took over as director in 2004, the same year PSI moved to its current location on Fort Lowell Road west of Campbell Avenue.

They had 19 researchers on staff by then, and they have continued to grow ever since, gradually taking over most of the commercial plaza they now call home.

“Scientists have joined us from universities, NASA centers and other government labs, and the private sector,” Sykes said.

The institute opened a second office in suburban Denver in 2016, though most of PSI’s scientific staff works remotely from 30 states and 10 countries.

Davis said their early experiences as part of larger organizations with offices scattered around the country taught them how to function in a distributed way.

“Once we became an independent nonprofit, that culture stayed with us,” he said. “That model has enabled us to grow substantially, because most of the scientists aren't here.”