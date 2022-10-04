Tucson's upside-down pyramid building sold for $2.2M

The upside-down pyramid building on Tucson's east side has been sold for $2.2 million.

LRTucson LLC bought the iconic building at 1100 N. Wilmot Road. Lerner & Rowe's law office will occupy the top floor.

Vantage West Credit Union will continue to be on the ground floor.

Richard Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller, and Scott Soelter, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.

"It's really a fabulous building," Kleiner said. "The second-floor space for an office user is really incredible because of the cantilevered walls."

Other local real estate transactions include:

An affiliate of Care Partners Senior Living, Round Lake II LLC, bought 8 acres in Innovation Park, near Tangerine and Oracle roads, from VWI/Vistoso Development Inc. for $3.8 million. Care Partners plans to build a mixed-use senior’s property with assisted living, memory care and independent living casitas. Mike Chapman and Justin Lanne, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer, and Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the seller.

Long Tall Sally LLC bought 8,278 square feet of industrial space at 2880, 2902, and 2910 N. El Burrito Ave. from Lem W. Nash Jr. and Kristy L. Nash for $775,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.

Split Rock Holdings LLC, doing business as Affordable Autos of Tucson, leased 20,665 square feet at 5441-5445 E. 22nd St. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Elsa's Closet Inc. expanded its lease with NAI Investments LLC for an additional 1,300 square feet of retail space at Plaza Azteca, 3553 S. 12th Ave. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Value Electric LLC leased 1,000 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 5015 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.