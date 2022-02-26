Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

"You can’t separate COVID-19 and climate fluctuations. We don’t have a good understanding of what COVID did to commercial and residential demands," said Gary Woodard, a private water consultant and a retired University of Arizona water researcher.

"Some office buildings shut down and they turned off the thermostats. Some couldn’t do that. So many more people were at home — more toilets were flushed at home. We may never sort it out," Woodard said.

But Metro Water and Phoenix officials said they believe their recent water use increases were due more to hot and/or dry weather than to COVID.

Environmental

warning?

Some environmentalists are concerned the spike in water use is a red flag, offering a warning that as temperatures keep rising, as most climate experts say they will, more water will be used, reversing decades of decline in per-capita use in Tucson.

That view is backed by a 2013 national study from the nonprofit Water Research Foundation. It forecast significant water use increases by 2090 as temperatures rise in three Western cities: Colorado Springs, San Diego and Las Vegas.