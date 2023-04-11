The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has analyzed two alternatives for curbing Colorado River use that would trim seven states’ take from the river by more than double in 2024 compared to the cuts it made in river water use for this year.

As they are described in a bureau news release issued Tuesday morning, the two alternatives appear to closely match a proposal issued early this year by Arizona and five other river basin states and separately, a proposal made by California.

In both cases, the alternatives would trim river water use by an additional 1.26 million acre-feet compared to cuts already made for this year under existing agreements. The cuts in both alternatives would each total about 2.083 million acre-feet for 2024 and would grow larger in 2025 and 2026, assuming Lake Mead’s water levels keep falling as they have since the turn of the century.

By comparison, the 336-mile-long Central Arizona Project canal now sends about 1 million acre-feet a year from the Colorado River to Phoenix and Tucson to use as drinking supplies.

One proposal would apportion the additional, newly studied cuts based on the legal priorities that each user has to river water. The use of priorities to make cuts is similar to a proposal released this year by California and would clearly favor California, whose farms in the Southern California desert now have rights to well over 3 million acre-feet that date back more than a century. That proposal would hurt Arizona the most.

That’s because the Central Arizona Project has the lowest priority for river water in the entire basin under the 1968 law authorizing its construction. That law said CAP would be first in line for shortages whenever the already overallocated river doesn’t carry enough water to meet all demands placed on it.

The second proposal would allocate cuts based on the percentage of water currently used by each city, farm, tribe and other entity in the basin. That’s similar to a proposal made by the six states besides California, which would allocate cuts based on each user’s contribution toward evaporation of river water.

A third alternative calls for no action to curb water use beyond what’s already been approved under a set of reservoir operating guidelines from 2007 and the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan from 2019.

The proposals are aimed at curbing chronic overuse of the river at a time when drought, aggravated by human-caused climate change, has reduced its average annual flows by nearly 20% since 2000. While this spring’s runoff into Lake Powell is slated to be extraordinarily wet, carrying possibly the second most April-July runoff into the lake this century, experts say one such year won’t be nearly enough to significantly help its big reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell. Today, they’re filled only to 28% and 23%, respectively, of their total capacity.

These proposals were analyzed for a new, draft supplemental environmental impact statement on the river, which the bureau released today. The public will have 45 days to comment on the draft.

The Interior Department will decide on an alternative upon releasing a final supplemental impact statement in summer 2023. That decision will affect how much water is released from Glen Canyon and Hoover dams next year for Lower Basin users. The Lower Basin states are Arizona, Nevada and California.