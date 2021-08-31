UA aids evacuation of 10 Afghans with university ties, hopes to help more

Although not all of those people have been able to leave yet, she got some good news Monday afternoon: One of the families she’d been working with had evacuated Afghanistan, just as the last of the U.S. troops left a country they had a continuous presence in for the past two decades.

“It got a lot more complicated as of (Sunday), but all hope is not lost,” Smith said. The UA’s effort to help remaining eligible Afghans escape Taliban rule, she emphasized, is “not over” yet.

As Smith understands it right now, humanitarian aid groups have plans to reenter the country in the near future. The UA will work with those organizations, as well as with German, French and U.S. governments, to evacuate eligible Afghans.

“As the U.S. is withdrawing, we have to take a beat and figure out if that’ll be overland evacuations to Tajikistan or Pakistan, or if aircraft are going to be let in under the Taliban. And if so, what our process will be moving forward for bringing people to safety,” she said.

“As long as we can get them out of the country one way or another to a refugee camp, then the U.S. will be able to bring them into the country.”

Kathryn Palmer covers local government for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her at kpalmer@tucson.com

