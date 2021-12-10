University of Arizona awarded $1.5M to advance hypersonics research in Tucson

The UA team is also partnering with Raytheon, which is developing hypersonics for the military to counter moves by China and Russia to develop their own hypersonic missiles.

The UA is among 87 university members of the University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics, which was launched by the Defense Department last year to develop the workforce and research for modern hypersonic flight systems in support of national defense. The consortium also has 90 industry partners, including Raytheon, and eight national laboratories.

Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said the company’s involvement in the university consortium will help develop the next generation of hypersonic engineers.

“Our investment in digital engineering tools like the surrogate aerodynamic database will accelerate the development and delivery of hypersonic technologies to the warfighter,” Kremer said as part of the UA’s grant announcement.

Next-gen interceptor advances

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense marked major milestones in its venture with Northrop Grumman to develop the nation’s next ballistic-missile interceptor.