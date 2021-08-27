University of Arizona puts hypersonics research program in hyperdrive

There are only a few other tunnels in the world with the quiet capability, but they all operate at higher Mach numbers — 6, 8 and 10, he said.

Craig says that after the new nozzle is installed, the tunnel will be the only tunnel in the nation that can produce quiet flow at Mach 5 — filling a gap for the study of cruise missiles and other objects that fly at that speed.

Craig's UA lab also has a Mach 4 Quiet Ludwieg Tube wind tunnel it acquired from another school a couple of years ago.

"There's a whole class of vehicles that are completely underserved if you exclusively focus on Mach 8 or higher," Craig said, adding that much of his research is also transferable to higher Mach speeds.

Raytheon support

Raytheon — a longtime supporter of UA engineering programs and key player in the Pentagon’s hypersonic weapons development programs — is excited about the UA’s growing hypersonic research capabilities, said John Otto, senior director for advanced hypersonic weapons for the company.