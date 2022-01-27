University of Arizona will absorb former for-profit online school

Faculty want representation

In the roughly 18 months since the UA first announced its affiliation with UA Global Campus, a number of faculty members raised concerns about not being included in discussions about the deal. While Robbins said non-disclosure agreements prevented some of that from happening at the outset, he’s ready to engage in shared governance with faculty moving forward.

“I look forward to engaging in discussion with people who continue to be fierce opponents of this,” Robbins said. “I think at the end of the day this is about students and I just don’t know what the argument is to deny students the opportunity to have an education.”

Melanie Hingle, an associate professor of nutrition at the UA and vice chair of the UA faculty, said that at this point she has “more questions than concerns.”

Reflecting on how the original deal was handled in summer 2020, Hingle said the faculty “did not have an adequate opportunity to have consultation.”

She was in the meeting with the Faculty Senate Executive Committee on Monday when Robbins and UA Provost Liesl Folks first announced the acquisition of UA Global Campus.