Used car dealership expands into Tucson market

Ron Morales takes photos of the engine in a Lexus sedan for display online at Auto House, 5809 S. Belvedere Ave.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

As used car prices continue to rise, fueled by delayed delivery of new cars, an Arizona dealership has opened in Tucson.

Actually, Auto House sits just outside the city limits which means no city sales tax on vehicles.

The dealership is located at 5809 S. Belvedere Ave., near Interstate 10 and Valencia Road.

Checked and detailed used vehicles are ready for sale in the indoor showroom at Auto House, 5809 S. Belvedere Ave.

The family-owned Auto House started in 2002 and has locations in Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Sun City.

Kevin Gordon, the general manager, said the company's approach to selling cars is no pressure.

Prices are generally what's posted on the website (autohouse.com) and one person walks the customer through the whole process.

"In and out in about an hour," Gordon said. "And, we'll do home deliveries."

José Bojorquez of Car Kulture washes a Toyota Corolla before it goes out for sale at Auto House, 5809 S. Belvedere Ave.

He said they keep about 45 to 50 vehicles on the lot locally but customers can also view the inventory of over 600 vehicles at the other locations. Make and model vary.

Supply comes from trade-ins and Auto House is part of the Kelly Blue Book Instant Cash Offer program, where customers can sell their car online.

The new Tucson dealership is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Used car prices have spiked 35% over last year and the average listing price is more than $28,000.

Auto House, with locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and Sun City, has opened in Tucson.

