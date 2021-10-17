'We basically gave this guy a death sentence,' sheriff says of inmate's COVID death

However, employees at the jail aren’t subject to frequent testing requirements.

The county’s human resources policies say employees must report to their supervisor if they contract COVID. Data provided by the Sheriff’s Department only list two positive COVID-19 cases among all jail staff the first two weeks of October, but Nanos said he was aware of at least seven corrections officers with COVID-19 the first week of October alone, with one officer at home on oxygen.

The lack of reporting makes it difficult to track the rate of COVID cases among jail staff.

The issue of staff reporting positive cases was brought up at the Board of Supervisors' Oct. 5 meeting, and County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the health department was “aware of having difficulty, I believe, getting responses from five of the seven infected correction officers.”

Tracing the source of transmission is a difficult task for the health department, as many are reluctant to reveal who they’ve been in close contact with. But contact tracing is a key tool to control the spread of COVID, especially in a crowded jail setting.