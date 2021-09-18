Wet year leads to invasion of stinky black beetles

Calosomas are attracted to artificial lighting because that’s the best place to find other bugs, Hall said.

The problem can be especially gross at places like the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, where the beetles scuttle around on the pool decks and occasionally get squished under the bare feet of unfortunate swimmers.

The bugs also hide in people's towels and backpacks or fall into the water and collect by the dozens in the pool's skimmer baskets.

On Thursday night, there were so many beetles rooting around underneath a water polo ball near the edge of the pool that the ball began to rock back and forth.

Facility manager Brandon Laue said the aquatic center's lights always attract some insects, especially during monsoon season, but he hasn’t seen anything quite like this during his 15 years with the town of Oro Valley.

He said the beetles showed up in force a couple of weeks ago. The lifeguards try to sweep them from the pool decks periodically, but there are “bodies everywhere” at times, Laue said.

“It’s one of the tricky parts of having an outdoor facility.”

He said they’ve received a few complaints from the public, but for the most part people have been pretty understanding.