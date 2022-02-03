What will happen to Tucson's growing number of vacant department stores?

As the number of giant department stores in the Tucson area fades, the question remains on how to repurpose the vacated spaces.

The closure of JCPenney at El Con Mall and the Sears at Tucson Mall contributed to 1.6 million square feet of vacant big box space at the end of 2021, according to the CBRE annual Big Box Report.

There are currently 30 spaces larger than 10,000 square feet on the market.

Big entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and indoor trampoline parks reopened in 2021, but lingering hesitancy by consumers over the pandemic prevented full operation for many.

"Further, many in this category are repaying landlords for deferred rent that was given during governmental shutdowns," said Nancy McClure, first vice president in the Tucson office of CBRE, who authored the report.

"Nationally, many shopping center owners are looking to demolish all or parts of their centers to redevelop to mixed use with multifamily, medical, distribution centers and offices," she said. "This redevelopment is often challenged by zoning constraints and political will to do the work that will be needed to take dark retail into a viable future."