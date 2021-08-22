Wildcat football is back, here's your guide to tailgating and Bear Down Fridays

In case the COVID year away has fogged your tailgating memories, we hope this will serve as a reminder.

Tailgating, according to Merriam-Webster, is “a social gathering in which food and drinks are served at or near the back end of a parked vehicle (such as a pickup truck) that usually occurs in a parking lot before or after a public event (such as a football game or concert).” The parking lot in this case is the UA Mall off North Campbell Avenue and East Speedway, which does require a pass issued by the university ahead of the game.

Adult beverages are a given and we don’t need to preach to you about drinking responsibly. The UA has a few rules including a ban on hard alcohol, no kegs and you can’t sell alcohol in the tailgating area. Also, there is no drinking in the tailgate area after kickoff, according to the rules and regs posted on arizonawildcats.com.

Nothing goes better with a cold brew than a fresh-from-the-grill hotdog or burger, which you can cook on your gas grill. Leave the charcoal or wood-fired grill at home.

Once the game is over, you have an hour to clear out of the mall. Word of advice: Give yourself enough time before the game starts to pack everything up.