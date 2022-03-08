For two years now, St. Patrick’s Day revelers have learned that it’s not easy being green during a global pandemic.

In March 2020, bars, restaurants and the annual Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival downtown were stopped in their tracks while preparing for their respective events, amid the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic to Southern Arizona.

Things moved quickly, said John Murphy, president of the group that puts on the fest and parade.

“We watched as the Fourth Avenue Street Fair fell, the Festival of Books fell,” Murphy said. “We were the last major event at that time to cancel.

“We had a year to put it on and a day-and-a-half to call it off.”

Today, with COVID numbers in steep decline, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are back on calendars across Tucson, starting with the parade and festival, which are set to take place Saturday, March 12.

Murphy said after taking two years off, the event will return almost entirely as it was pre-COVID. The parade, which runs along South Stone Avenue starting at East 17th Street from 10:30 a.m. until noon, will have about 30 floats and walking entries, including a couple of bagpipe bands.

The festival, which will takes place at Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., will have live performances from local favorites, Nancy McCallion and Friends, Púca, and the Maguire Academy of Irish Dance, among them. Katie’s Randy Cat, a group that Murphy describes as “a rowdy, Irish, rock ‘n’ roll band,” from Toledo, Ohio, will serve as one of the headliners.

Dante’s Fire will be providing the corned beef and cabbage. The Parish is bringing Irish stew and Mariscos Chihuahua, the fish and chips. Guinness, Guinness Blonde and Harp will all be on tap.

The theme of this year’s event is “Sláinte, Tucson,” sláinte being a traditional Irish toast meaning “to your health.”

“We thought that was a very appropriate theme under the circumstances,” Murphy said.

Some bars and taprooms in town are also ready to party, just on a smaller scale.

Canyon’s Crown Pub, 6958 E. Tanque Verde Road, has always had a popular St. Patrick’s Day event, said Erin Stockellburg, who started as a server at Canyon’s Crown back when it was known as Firkin & Friar 14 years ago, and has worked as the general manager of the restaurant since 2009.

“Technically, we are really more of an English pub, but we don’t tell anybody that on St. Patrick’s Day,” she said.

Stockellburg said the pub has been plagued with staff shortages since the start of the pandemic. That led to significant problems last St. Patrick’s Day, when what seemed like half the city came calling for corned beef and cabbage.

“The kitchen was completely overwhelmed with the amount of take-out we had,” Stockellburg said. “We had to stop answering phone calls and seating in the restaurant for a while. We had never done that on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Still down in staffing, Stockellburg said the restaurant is going to offer a limited menu for the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, keeping with more traditional items like shepherd’s pie and fish and chips.

On St. Patrick’s Day proper, the restaurant will be turning off its phones and focusing efforts on dine-in customers. You can come for take-out, but you have to show up in person to order and your only option will be the corned beef and cabbage.

“We produce it in such large quantities,” Stockellburg said. “If people come to the pub and order a couple of orders of corned beef and cabbage plates to go, we will be able to pack it up real quick for them and get them on their way without bogging down the kitchen quite so much.”

Stockellburg said because COVID numbers have dropped and people are looking to celebrate, they are expecting a full house on St. Patrick’s.

“In years past, we have filled up within the first half-hour of opening,” she said. “It’s always very much a party atmosphere.”

A few miles south of Canyon’s Crown, Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road, once home to one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Tucson’s east side, is planning a more-scaled back event for the second year in a row.

On the actual day, the taproom will have Culinary Graduate on-site with an all-Irish menu. On Saturday, March 19, it will host an all-day event with beer specials and more Irish-themed cuisine.

Prior to the pandemic, Arizona Beer House worked with Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games organizers to create a Paddy-palooza that extended into the parking lot.

But the pandemic has made planning problematic.

“We would have had to get our own license to do that 90 days ago,” said Beer House manager Ellen McBride. “Who is planning 90 days out right now? Everybody has been idling, cautious of their next move because it is going to cost money.”

McBride said Arizona Beer House patrons will still show up and fun will be had by all. And the drop in cases, if it stays that way, will make it easier for more expansive St. Patrick’s Day events in the future.

“Hopefully, next year,” she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.