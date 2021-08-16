With few mitigation measures, Tucson-area schools seeing 'uncontrolled spread' of COVID-19

Cases in children are rising because of the more contagious delta variant, “which now makes it far easier for children to infect each other through close transmission of respiratory droplets … and also to infect their teachers, the personnel at school and to bring that virus home and infect their families,” says Dr. Sean P. Elliott, emeritus professor of pediatrics at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Although the risk for long-COVID and severe illness is more rare in children, the delta variant is a “game changer,” said Elliott, who is a practicing pediatric infectious disease specialist, seeing children with COVID-19 both at an in-clinic hospital setting and in an emergency department. He sees children with the virus who have long-hauler symptoms, who have lost all sense of taste, and who have extreme fatigue.

“All these are extreme, and these are kids who are highly productive, student athletes, you name it, who are now completely out of commission,” he said.

As well, with 34 children in the state who have died of COVID-19, Arizona is second in the country for highest number of pediatric deaths after Texas, Elliott said