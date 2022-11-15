Women's boutique with a giving mindset to open in midtown Tucson

Two sisters from Nogales will bring their passion for fashion to Tucson next year.

Edna Mendoza and Denise Lopez leased 1,120 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5480 E. Broadway, and plan to open Apricot Lane Boutique.

"We've always talked about doing something together and started looking at franchise options," Mendoza said. "We love fashion but they also have a strong social and giving-back-to-the-community mindset."

She said the company encourages franchisees to host events or participate in fundraising efforts for school uniforms and such.

The boutique will carry women's apparel and costume jewelry, offering outfits from casual to date night with personalized attention.

Mendoza now lives in Tucson and Lopez in Tubac.

The location at The Williams Centre was familiar to them.

"Our grandparents lived near that area," Mendoza said, "and we were with them all the time."

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa and Jeremy Wright, of Fischer, represented the tenants.

The boutique is expected to open in the spring.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Texas Capital Partners bought the 26-unit The Zone apartment complex, at 1330 E. Drachman St., from Brad Management for $13.8 million. Clint Wadlund and Art Wadlund, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

Western Properties Inc. bought the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, at 2626 E. River Road, for $7.5 million. David Montijo, with CBRE, represented the seller.

Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc. leased 14,902 square feet in the Valencia Tech Park, 3000 E. Valencia Road. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord Valencia n Tech Park LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

Mountain View Adventure Vehicles LLC leased 13,067 square feet of industrial space at 3210 N. Freeway Industrial Loop from RAMMB LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the tenant and John Slattery, with CBRE, represented the landlord.

C&D Holdings LLC, doing business as Bio-One of Tucson, leased 6,040 square feet at 500 E. 29th St. from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Jesse Blum and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Toadstool Golf leased 3,600 square feet at 2706 N. Silverbell Road from Sunset Ranch Flex Center LLC. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the tenant and Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord.