Woof! Camp Bow Wow coming to Tucson's east side

Pups on Tucson's east side will soon have a new place to play and stay.

Local residents, Alan and Lisa Schrope, who have worked in the veterinary industry for more than 30 years, have signed on as Camp Bow Wow franchise owners and plan to open a day care, boarding and grooming site at 7810 E. Broadway, near Pantano Road.

They bought the 7,000-square-foot building for $690,400 from Centre East Center. The seller was represented by Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, and Brian Harpel, with Velocity Retail Group, represented the buyer.

Camp Bow Wow will have three indoor and outdoor play areas, 55 cabins and luxury suites for overnight stays and live web cams so pet parents can check in on their dogs during breaks ... or boring Zoom meetings.

The facility is expected to open in the fall.

Other local commercial transactions include:

California investors bought the 248-unit Mission Antigua Apartments at 5525 S. Mission Road for $59 million. ABI Multifamily's Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group, Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick, along with ABI Multifamily's Tucson Apartment Team, Desiree Palmer and Ryan Kippes, handled the sale.

California investors bought the 28-unit Glenn Dorado complex at 3839 E. Glenn St. for $2.3 million. ABI Multifamily handled the sale.

KAZV Properties LLC bought three acres of land at 3897 and 3959 S. Palo Verde Road for $830,000. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the seller, Spectra Nova. Raymundo Olvera, with Open Realty, represented the buyer.

California investors bought the six-unit complex at 508 E. Mohave Road for $341,000. ABI Multifamily handled the sale.

En Fuego Construction LLC leased 23,200 square feet of industrial space at 2626 S. Fourth Ave. from Tin Cup Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.