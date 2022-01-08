Work to combat sex trafficking continues in Tucson despite reduced resources

Detective Jennifer Crawford, a member of the Tucson Police Department and the Southern Arizona Anti-Trafficking Unified Response Network, has worked for years to investigate human trafficking cases in Tucson.

Crawford said that from January through June of 2020, there was a large spike in the number of suspected trafficking cases for TPD to review. But only one of the roughly 15 cases she had open in the summer of 2020 turned out to be a potential case for follow-up investigation, she told the Star in a recent interview.

The numbers have since leveled out, without an increase of verified cases during the pandemic, she said.

Crawford is now TPD's lone detective reviewing and, when needed, investigating suspected cases of human trafficking. Under the grant, TPD had several Homeland Security Investigations agents embedded in the department, but these days it's the opposite, with Crawford lending her services as a task force officer with HSI.

"My official unit now is threat mitigation. I just brought human trafficking with me because there's no one else to do it and I've been embedded for so long," Crawford said. "I do the best I can. But we're a lot more reactive than proactive."