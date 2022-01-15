Worker stress, patient risk rise in emergency rooms overwhelmed by omicron

“If we don’t have these things in place we're just going to see not only many, many more cases but many, many more deaths,” she said. In her unit, they are supposed to have a maximum ratio of four patients per nurse but right now there are as many as seven patients per nurse, she said.

“That’s something I’ve never seen before in my career.”

'Shocking for us'

It's hard to say how many deaths occur because of medical error "but we know from aggregate data and research that medical errors are important (to study) as a cause of death," Gerald said.

Studies have shown that there is higher COVID-19 mortality in health care facilities that are overwhelmed, he said, and "people who would otherwise have survived, don't."

Fatula said she and her colleagues have tried to talk to administrators at both hospitals about their concerns but were shut down.

“This was the first time we were met with this sudden closed-door policy,” she said. “It was very shocking for us.”