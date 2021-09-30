Succulent found near Tucson listed ‘threatened’ under Endangered Species Act

But the Fish and Wildlife Service is concerned that the water needed for mining operations would affect jaguars as well as Bartram’s stonecrop (Graptopetalum bartramii), sometimes called the Patagonia Mountain leatherpetal.

A final rule from Fish and Wildlife states, the “ proposed mine pit would create a permanent drawdown of the water table, and groundwater would flow toward the pit and be lost to evaporation,” which could harm the plants near the proposed mine. “Given that Bartram’s stonecrop is consistently found in locations with nearby springs or other water sources, the loss of groundwater and changes in soil moisture and humidity are expected to negatively affect the plant.”

Jeff Humphrey, Arizona field supervisor for Fish and Wildlife Service said Bartram’s stonecrop has always been a “plant that’s occurred because it requires such a unique habitat or microhabitat. Humidity, cool, humid air in an otherwise desert environment – that itself makes it unique.”

The service has outlined a seven-step interim recovery plan for Bartram’s stonecrop, which includes monitoring its status, research for conservation and education, and outreach about the plant. The interim plan will be in place for the succulent until an official recovery plan with goals is completed — a process that usually takes up to a year, according to Humphrey.