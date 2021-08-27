Sudden end to eviction ban leads to some confusion in Pima County

“We’re doing everything we can to get these funds out as quickly as possible,” said Dan Sullivan, director of Pima County’s Department of Community & Workforce Development.

“We have been working hard to provide additional rental assistance since the beginning of the pandemic and we will continue to do so with urgency.”

There are more than 5,000 cases currently pending. There is a backlog of applicants and it can take weeks for a case to be processed and for payments to go out, Sullivan said. He asks that both tenants and landlords be patient.

Additionally, tenants who qualify can also receive legal assistance in their eviction case.

“Pima County’s new program will connect these tenants with lawyers, at no cost to them, helping level the playing field in court,” said Andy Flagg, deputy director of the county’s Community & Workforce Development Department.

It will also help people at risk of eviction find emergency housing and, in some cases, employment.

About $2 million in funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Emergency Solutions Grants is available to help people facing homelessness due to eviction.