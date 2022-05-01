Summer camps are just weeks away; help us help kids to do more, be more

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 654 donations totaling $95,725, or just over 42% of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

James Balch, $200.

Linza Bethea, $20.

Darlene Brady, $200.

Thomas Butler, $100.

Cade Campbell, $147.

Debbie Kornmiller and George Campbell, in honor of Caliegh and Colin Campbell, $515.

James Cummins, $250.

Jerome Groark, $100.

James Hemphill, $400.

Thomas House, $200.

Martin Kahn, $100.

Laura Lempe, $105.

Crickette Mackenzie, $20.

David Mungo, $150.

Sarah Nadeau, $200.

Thomas Neil, in remembrance of my brothers, John and Jim Neil, $400.

Tim O'Connor, $50.

Pamela Shanahan, $100.

Bette Taylor, $100.

Contact Debbie at 520-573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

How to give year-round Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Sportsmen's Fund Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141 For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or debbiekornmiller@gmail.com How to send your child to camp Camp scholarships are available from the following organizations: Boy Scouts: 520-750-0385 Girl Scouts: 520-327-2288 Lions Camp Tatiyee: 480-380-4254 YMCA Triangle Y Camp: 520-884-0987

