The local streetcar will offer free rides and extend service hours this weekend, a Sun Link news release said.
The free fares will coincide with the DUSK Music Festival at Armory Park in Downtown Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 according to Pat Richter, Sun Link Director of Marketing and Communications.
The extended streetcar hours will run until 2 a.m. Saturday night and midnight on Sunday.
Parking garages along the Sun Link rail line will offer different rates for the music festival, including free parking at some University of Arizona parking garages near the Sun Link stations.
For more information on Sun Link services and assistance, contact Customer Service Center for Transit at (520) 792-9222 or reach Sun Link online at sunlinkstreetcar.com.