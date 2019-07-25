An eastbound streetcar crosses over the Cushing Street bridge at the Santa Cruz River, Tucson, Ariz., July 24, 2019.

The Sun Link streetcar in Tucson has reached its fifth anniversary and the company is celebrating with several events and free rides Saturday.

Tucsonans can take advantage of the free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and experience free events along the way.

Sun Link will first host a brunch at Mercado San Agustin at 100 South Avenida del Convento, accompanied by an acoustic performance from Natty & the Sunset from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Employees will share the history of the streetcar’s past five years and future plans to address Tucson’s growing list of destinations riders could visit. The guided tour on board will start around 11 a.m. at the Mercado District stop at South Avenida del Convento and Congress Street.

Sun Link will host its party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at East Eighth Street and North Fourth Avenue, where Tucsonans can meet Dusty, the mascot of the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team, enjoy music from DJ Alias and more.

Event-goers can stop for storytime by Pete the Cat at the University of Arizona Bookstore, 1209 E. University Blvd, which is south of the East Second Street and North Highland Avenue streetcar stop. Wilbur the Wildcat and the UA cheer team will join in the festivities from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

To cap off the evening, there will be family entertainment at Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event includes a concert at 6 p.m., along with face painting and balloon animals for the kids.

Tucsonans can find parking areas by visiting tucne.ws/19qw or calling 520-792-9222.

Workers took measurements of a section of track while the Sun Link streetcar’s route was being constructed in 2012. The streetcar began passenger service in July 2014.

Comstock Company workers part of a crew that are putting up headspans that hold the trolly car wire that the trolly is going to run on here at the intersection of University and Park Ave on April 10, 2013 in Tucson.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, middle, and City Councilman Richard Fimbres, seated, traveled on the streetcar to dedicate a stop to U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva in 2014.
Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news.