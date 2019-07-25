The Sun Link streetcar in Tucson has reached its fifth anniversary and the company is celebrating with several events and free rides Saturday.
Tucsonans can take advantage of the free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and experience free events along the way.
Sun Link will first host a brunch at Mercado San Agustin at 100 South Avenida del Convento, accompanied by an acoustic performance from Natty & the Sunset from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Employees will share the history of the streetcar’s past five years and future plans to address Tucson’s growing list of destinations riders could visit. The guided tour on board will start around 11 a.m. at the Mercado District stop at South Avenida del Convento and Congress Street.
Sun Link will host its party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at East Eighth Street and North Fourth Avenue, where Tucsonans can meet Dusty, the mascot of the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team, enjoy music from DJ Alias and more.
Event-goers can stop for storytime by Pete the Cat at the University of Arizona Bookstore, 1209 E. University Blvd, which is south of the East Second Street and North Highland Avenue streetcar stop. Wilbur the Wildcat and the UA cheer team will join in the festivities from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
To cap off the evening, there will be family entertainment at Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event includes a concert at 6 p.m., along with face painting and balloon animals for the kids.
Tucsonans can find parking areas by visiting tucne.ws/19qw or calling 520-792-9222.